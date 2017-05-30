Democrat explores run for Arkansas' 2nd District U.S. House seat
Paul Spencer of Scott has filed papers to create a committee to explore running next year as a Democrat for the 2nd District congressional seat now held by Little Rock Republican French Hill. Spencer, 50, a pecan farmer and history and government teacher at Catholic High School for Boys in Little Rock, said Thursday that his campaign is in an exploratory phase, but "the intention is we plan to announce in July" for the congressional seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|36,494
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|13 hr
|turbodawg
|3
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC