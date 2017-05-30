Democrat explores run for Arkansas' 2...

Democrat explores run for Arkansas' 2nd District U.S. House seat

Paul Spencer of Scott has filed papers to create a committee to explore running next year as a Democrat for the 2nd District congressional seat now held by Little Rock Republican French Hill. Spencer, 50, a pecan farmer and history and government teacher at Catholic High School for Boys in Little Rock, said Thursday that his campaign is in an exploratory phase, but "the intention is we plan to announce in July" for the congressional seat.

