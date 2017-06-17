Defense verdict reported in royalty o...

Defense verdict reported in royalty owners suit over gas payments in Fayetteville shale

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

A federal jury last night reportedly returned a defendants' verdict on all counts in the c lass action lawsuit against Southwestern Energy and affiliates over amounts paid for gas extracted in Arkansas. The jury got the case about 2 p.m. and I got a note from an attorney in the case about 9:30 p.m. saying there'd been a defendants' verdict on all counts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... 28 min Rosco P Coaltrain 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Mary Jones 37,063
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue 5 hr commenters 1
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) Jun 6 Rebel 42
Why should go for green movers? Jun 3 greenie weenie 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,840,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC