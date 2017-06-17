Defense verdict reported in royalty owners suit over gas payments in Fayetteville shale
A federal jury last night reportedly returned a defendants' verdict on all counts in the c lass action lawsuit against Southwestern Energy and affiliates over amounts paid for gas extracted in Arkansas. The jury got the case about 2 p.m. and I got a note from an attorney in the case about 9:30 p.m. saying there'd been a defendants' verdict on all counts.
