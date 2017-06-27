Deer breaks in, damages church
Fayetteville - Several animal control officers in Arkansas attended church not long ago, but not for religious reasons. That's because a deer crashed into a window at the First Baptist Church in Fayetteville, according to a report from KNWA in Fayetteville.
