Death row inmates create literary project 'Spoken Pen'
On May 24, a few weeks before Arkansas planned to kill an unprecedented eight men in just 11 days using a drug protocol that could cause a potentially painful death, "Spoken Pen" released first installment . A collaborative literary project of four death row inmates in Arkansas - LaTravious Johnson, Kenneth Reams, Justin Anderson and Kenneth Williams - "Spoken Pen" distributes poems and other writings by these death row inmates.
