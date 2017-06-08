Death row inmates create literary pro...

Death row inmates create literary project 'Spoken Pen'

14 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

On May 24, a few weeks before Arkansas planned to kill an unprecedented eight men in just 11 days using a drug protocol that could cause a potentially painful death, "Spoken Pen" released first installment . A collaborative literary project of four death row inmates in Arkansas - LaTravious Johnson, Kenneth Reams, Justin Anderson and Kenneth Williams - "Spoken Pen" distributes poems and other writings by these death row inmates.

