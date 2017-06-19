Death of Arkansas college student lin...

Death of Arkansas college student linked to natural causes

Respiratory disease caused the death of a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student whose body was found in an on-campus apartment on March 1, according to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory's chief medical examiner. He died of "reactive airway disease," Dr. Charles Kokes wrote in an email, explaining that the term is another way to describe asthma.

