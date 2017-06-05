Cooper's Arkansas Operations Earn Tra...

Cooper's Arkansas Operations Earn Trade Award

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.' s Texarkana, Ark., operations received a Governor's Award in the state's eighth annual Excellence in Global Trade honors.

Chicago, IL

