Conway woman admits to shooting, killing husband

A 31-year-old Conway woman pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder as part of a negotiated plea deal for the 2016 shooting death of her husband. Lashawnda Renee Macon sat calmly before the court as she accepted an offer that would require her to spend 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Chicago, IL

