Community people: Logan Smedley, Lily Williams and James Freeman
Three Hector High School Future Business Leaders of America members recently placed at the State FBLA Leadership Conference in Little Rock. They will go on to represent Arkansas at the National FBLA conference in Anaheim, Calif.
