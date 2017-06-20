Commission recommends 2 percent pay raise for all elected state...

STRIKES OUT: Chief Justice Dan Kemp made another pitch for an 11 per cent pay riase for the Supreme Court, but the pay commission recommended 2 percent. The Independent Citizens Commission that sets salaries for elected state officials today proposed a 2 percent pay raise for the year beginning July 1 for all of them, thus rejecting an 11 percent pay raise for the Arkansas Supreme Court pitched again today by Chief Justice Dan Kemp.

