Comey describes a toxic White House
The first important part of James Comey's testimony was that he cast some doubt on reports that there was widespread communication between the Russians and the Trump campaign. That was the suspicion that set off this whole chain of events and the possibility that could have quickly brought about impeachment proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Sam I Am
|36,798
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|6
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC