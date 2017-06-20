Changes cut cost in half for US Marshals Museum in Arkansas
U.S. Marshals Museum officials say the facility's construction price in western Arkansas has dropped in half, to $16.5 million. Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks told his board of directors on Tuesday the lower costs come after reductions in the building's complexity and new soil tests that decreased demands on foundation work.
