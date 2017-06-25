Business Awards
The Eugene C. Figg Jr. Medal for Signature Bridges was presented by the Engineers' Society of Western Pennsylvania to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department for the Broadway Bridge, designed by Garver and sub-consultant HNTB.
