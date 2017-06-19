'Broom Man' dies; sold them 60 years
For more than 60 years, Melvin Pickens walked the streets of Little Rock's Heights area where he sold brooms slung over his shoulders, sipped coffee with barbers and worked even after he had to rely on a walker and a caregiver for help. On Monday, friends and relatives of the legally blind man were mourning his death Sunday night at age 84 at a nursing home.
