Breakthrough: Health Department to issue birth certificates for both same-sex parents
Good news: The state Health Department has decided to do something it could have done months or years ago - issue birth certificates that carry the name of both parents of a same-sex married couple, biological mother or not. This extends to same-sex couples the same presumption of parentage given to opposite-sex couples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
