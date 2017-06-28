Breakthrough: Health Department to is...

Breakthrough: Health Department to issue birth certificates for both same-sex parents

21 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Good news: The state Health Department has decided to do something it could have done months or years ago - issue birth certificates that carry the name of both parents of a same-sex married couple, biological mother or not. This extends to same-sex couples the same presumption of parentage given to opposite-sex couples.

