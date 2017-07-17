Breaking Commandments: Person who des...

Breaking Commandments: Person who destroyed monument needs treatment more than condemnation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A couple of years ago, the Arkansas Legislature cleared the way for a monument to the Ten Commandments to be erected at the state Capitol in Little Rock. The monument was to be paid for with private funds so there would be no messy argument over the proper use of tax dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Emurlee 37,511
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue 8 hr History Lesson 7
News Our growth story 22 hr scotbarb 25
Jermaine Taylor Updates Jun 23 boxerboy 1
Severe Weather Possible Jun 23 anonymous 1
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC