Boy, 5, dies after being left in Arkansas day care vehicle

17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A 5-year-old boy has died after he was left in a day care vehicle all day in eastern Arkansas, police said. The West Memphis Police Department said the boy was picked up by the day care at 6:40 a.m. Monday but was never taken inside Ascent Children's Health Services, which serves children with developmental disabilities.

Chicago, IL

