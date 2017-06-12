Boy, 5, dies after being left in Arkansas day care vehicle
A 5-year-old boy has died after he was left in a day care vehicle all day in eastern Arkansas, police said. The West Memphis Police Department said the boy was picked up by the day care at 6:40 a.m. Monday but was never taken inside Ascent Children's Health Services, which serves children with developmental disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|--Bad Dad--
|36,932
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|17 hr
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|19 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC