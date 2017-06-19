ATU receives $600K grant for building

ATU receives $600K grant for building

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

Arkansas Tech University has received a $600,000 grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council to help fund a renovation of Williamson Hall on its Russellville campus. Combined with an initial $600,000 grant awarded to ATU in 2016, the ANCRC has now committed $1.2 million to the forthcoming renovation project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 45 min Constipation Nation 37,209
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... 18 hr Citizen 13
News Our growth story Tue Datbeestrue 6
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue Tue guest 2
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) Jun 6 Rebel 42
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC