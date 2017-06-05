Attorneys in open-record lawsuit aim ...

Attorneys in open-record lawsuit aim to bar Arkansas firm

4 hrs ago Read more: The Courier

An attorney for a northwestern Arkansas college said a motion to bar his firm from a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the school is harassment. Attorneys for former Ecclesia College teacher and board member Jim Parsons filed a motion seeking to disqualify the school's attorney, Travis Story, and his firm from the lawsuit, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

