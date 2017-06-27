Arkansas Will Accept Marijuana Applications Friday
Patients, growers, and prospective dispensary owners can apply Friday to state officials in Arkansas to join the state's brand new medical marijuana program. Arkansas voters approved medical marijuana in the state last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our growth story
|1 hr
|objection
|15
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|SSOB
|37,433
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Sat
|No doubt
|6
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Jun 23
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC