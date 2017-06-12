Arkansas Unemployment Rate Drops to 3...

Arkansas Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4 Percent

Arkansas' unemployment rate fell in May to a new record low, 3.4 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from April and seven-tenths of a percentage point from May 2016.

Chicago, IL

