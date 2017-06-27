Arkansas man, 28, gets 30 years for child-porn images
Shelby Kale King, 28, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The plea was under an agreement attorney Sam Hall reached with Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor.
