Arkansas man, 28, gets 30 years for child-porn images

Shelby Kale King, 28, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The plea was under an agreement attorney Sam Hall reached with Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor.

