Arkansas judge strikes down juvenile sentencing law

An Arkansas judge struck down a new state law Thursday eliminating mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juveniles, ruling that it denies individualized sentencing hearings to offenders who are in prison for offenses committed when they were minors. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen ruled the law violated the U.S. and Arkansas constitutions and ordered a new sentencing hearing for Brandon Hardman, who convicted of capital murder for a fatal shooting he committed when he was 16. The new Arkansas law was enacted this year to comply with recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that say mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

