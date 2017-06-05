Arkansas execution autopsies don't end debate over drugs
In this April 24, 2017, file photo, Arkansas prison department spokesman Solomon Graves speaks to reporters amid a series of executions at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner, Arkansas. Additional arguments over whether the state's three-drug execution protocol are expected if the state sets more execution dates or when a federal judge resumes a hearing on a claim by surviving inmates that they're at a risk for cruel or unusual punishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Your dad
|36,859
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|6 hr
|bad bob
|35
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC