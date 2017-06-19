Arkansas boy's death spurs review of child care licensing

The death of a 5-year-old boy left in a hot van at a facility overseen by an Arkansas lawmaker has spurred a legislative committee to review existing rules and regulations for child care licensing. Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, announced the review to the Joint Performance Review panel Tuesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

