Arkansas boy's death spurs review of child care licensing
The death of a 5-year-old boy left in a hot van at a facility overseen by an Arkansas lawmaker has spurred a legislative committee to review existing rules and regulations for child care licensing. Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, announced the review to the Joint Performance Review panel Tuesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
