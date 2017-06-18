Arkansas boy, 5, dies after being left in hot van at day care

On Monday, Gering officers receive... -- A gunman has died after opening fire earlier Wednesday morning on members of Congress practicing for a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, inju... -- A massive fire engulfed a residential high-rise building in London on Wednesday, leaving at least 74 people injured and 12 dead.The London Fire Brigade dispatched ... When the American Society of Animal Science presents awards at its July 9 annual meeting in Baltimore, those in attendance can expect to hear the University of Nebraska-Lincol... Western Nebraska Community College will hold three basketball camps in June for boys and girls in elementary school through high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.