Arkansas Board of Education cites 20 ...

Arkansas Board of Education cites 20 schools for gaps in standards

Read more: NWAonline

Cutter-Morning Star High School Principal Nathan Sullivan reacts Thursday after a requested waiver was approved during a state Board of Education meeting in Little Rock. The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday placed 20 of the state's 1,065 traditional and charter public schools on first-year probation for violating assorted education standards during the just completed 2016-17 school year.

Chicago, IL

