Arkansas 18 work set in Jonesboro

Arkansas 18 work set in Jonesboro

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Resurfacing portions of Southwest and Highland drives, also called Arkansas 18, in Jonesboro will require lane closures for the next four weeks beginning Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation said. Highland Drive will have alternating lane closures from Southwest Drive to Red Wolf Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 58 min Sarah Hill 37,286
Jermaine Taylor Updates 13 hr boxerboy 1
Severe Weather Possible 13 hr anonymous 1
News Our growth story Thu accountant 10
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue Jun 20 guest 2
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC