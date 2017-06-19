Arkansas 18 work set in Jonesboro
Resurfacing portions of Southwest and Highland drives, also called Arkansas 18, in Jonesboro will require lane closures for the next four weeks beginning Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation said. Highland Drive will have alternating lane closures from Southwest Drive to Red Wolf Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|58 min
|Sarah Hill
|37,286
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|13 hr
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|13 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Our growth story
|Thu
|accountant
|10
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Jun 20
|guest
|2
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC