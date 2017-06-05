Arkansas 178 lane closures called off

Lane closures on a section of Arkansas 178 on Bull Shoals Dam in Marion County will be discontinued until the water level at the dam falls, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. The lane closures allowed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform maintenance on the dam's flood gates, but the water level is too high to do the work.

