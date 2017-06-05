Arkansas 178 lane closures called off
Lane closures on a section of Arkansas 178 on Bull Shoals Dam in Marion County will be discontinued until the water level at the dam falls, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. The lane closures allowed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform maintenance on the dam's flood gates, but the water level is too high to do the work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Red Neckerson
|36,721
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC