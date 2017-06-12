Analysis: Arkansans May See Competing Tort Reform Measures on Ballot
An effort to limit civil damages in lawsuits and give the Arkansas Legislature control over court rules was already shaping up to be one of the biggest and expensive campaigns in next year's election. A competing measure the state Bar Association is considering putting on the ballot could upend the debate even further.
