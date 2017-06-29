American Civil Liberties Union suing ...

American Civil Liberties Union suing 3 Arkansas cities

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing three Arkansas cities over ordinances that ban panhandling. The lawsuits filed Tuesday argue that the measures in Rogers, Fort Smith and Hot Springs infringe on free speech rights, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

