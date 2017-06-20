Agency returning tribal artifacts
FAYETTEVILLE -- After being unearthed decades ago in various archaeological digs around the state, hundreds of bowls and other objects have been returned in recent months to American Indian tribes by the Arkansas Archeological Survey, said Sarah Shepard, a research assistant with the survey.
