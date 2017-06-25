After 32 Years An Escaped Inmate Is Back In Custody
A man serving time for felony burglary and theft charges, who escaped jail in 1985, is back in custody after 32 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Reality Check
|37,380
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Sat
|No doubt
|6
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Jun 23
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Our growth story
|Jun 22
|accountant
|10
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC