5-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Arkansas Day Care Vehicle
A 5-year-old boy with developmental disabilities was found dead inside a daycare van where police said he'd been left all day in the sweltering heat, and an Arkansas agency has launched an investigation into why a vehicle alarm system and other safeguards didn't prevent the tragedy. The Arkansas Department of Human Services identified the boy as Christopher Gardner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|37 min
|--Bad Dad--
|37,025
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10)
|Jun 6
|Rebel
|42
|Why should go for green movers?
|Jun 3
|greenie weenie
|2
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|Jun 3
|abcxyz
|4
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC