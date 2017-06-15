5-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in A...

5-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Arkansas Day Care Vehicle

A 5-year-old boy with developmental disabilities was found dead inside a daycare van where police said he'd been left all day in the sweltering heat, and an Arkansas agency has launched an investigation into why a vehicle alarm system and other safeguards didn't prevent the tragedy. The Arkansas Department of Human Services identified the boy as Christopher Gardner.

