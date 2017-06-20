2015 state law protects actions, judg...

2015 state law protects actions, judge says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen stood on the steps of the state Capitol on Friday and took aim at lawmakers and the Arkansas Supreme Court, accusing them of breaking the state's 2015 religious freedom law by scrutinizing his public displays of faith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 5 min RiccardoFire 7
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 min Renee 36,806
Haunted Places in Fort Smith, AR area (Oct '10) Jun 6 Rebel 42
Why should go for green movers? Jun 3 greenie weenie 2
Stupid Redhead PMS'er Jun 3 abcxyz 4
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 5
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) May 31 Lottery Traitors 69
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,662,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC