Yellow Rockets bringing a Big Orange to NW Arkansas
Big Orange , the hamburger restaurant operated by Yellow Rocket Concepts, will open in the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Outdoor Mall in Rogers in late fall. The restaurant will be Yellow Rocket's third Big Orange, joining the restaurant in the Promenade on Chenal and in the Midtowne Shopping Center.
