Update on school tax election spending

Here's an update on spending in the Little Rock school tax election Tuesday. The group supporting the tax, the Committee to Rebuild Our Schools Now , reported raising an additional $19,150 since its first report, for a total of $30,400 so far, with $19,000 left to spend on May 2, when the report was filed.

