University of Arkansas panel OKs tuition, fee increases

The University of Arkansas' Board of Trustees on Thursday approved tuition and fee hikes at colleges and universities in the University of Arkansas System. The increases, approved by a board committee on Wednesday, come as the schools become more reliant on tuition and fees as state appropriations drop.

