University of Arkansas Graduation Ceremonies Happening this Weekend
Commencement ceremonies for 2017 graduate and undergraduate students at the University of Arkansas will walk the stage Friday and Saturday, May 12-13. Seven ceremonies are planned for U of A students at Bud Walton Arena, Barnhill Arena, the Faulkner Performing Arts Center and the Fayetteville Town Center with 4,194 students graduating.
