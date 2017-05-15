University of Arkansas disposes of wa...

University of Arkansas disposes of wastewater from nuclear plant in city sewer system

Read more: 4029TV.com

The water was tested by on outside labratory and the Arkansas Department of Health and deemed to be within the safe limits for radioactive materials. The wastewater was extracted from two buildings at the SEFOR facility, that are separate from the building that houses the nuclear reactor.

