University of Arkansas commencement set for May 12-13
Nearly 4,200 students will don a cap and gown next week as part of the University of Arkansas' 2017 spring commencement ceremonies. The ceremonies, scheduled for May 12-13, will include both graduate and undergraduate students, and will take place in Bud Walton Arena, Barnhill Arena, and the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.
