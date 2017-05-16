'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' at Ar...

'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' at Arkansas Times Film Series tonight

16 hrs ago

Laura Palmer was right: she would see Dale Cooper again in 25 years. When David Lynch and Mark Frost's "Twin Peaks" returns on Sunday to Showtime, fans will have been waiting over a quarter century for it, devouring that's-so-Lynch teasers like the billboards that popped up in Montana, Washington and Pennsylvania featuring the famed cherry pie from the Double T Diner, or the uber-creepy message at the other end of a phone number that appeared on posters in Australia : Before you dive in to first four of the 18 episodes of "Twin Peaks: The Return" on Sunday, catch Lynch's contentious 1992 prequel, "Fire Walk With Me" at Riverdale 10 Cinema tonight, screened as part of the Arkansas Times Film Series in partnership with Film Quotes Film.

