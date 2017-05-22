Twice as nice
Sand Lizards head coach Bryan Rust expected a close game on Saturday in the Class 4A state championship, but Dardanelle overwhelmed the Warren Lumberjacks 6-1 to win its second straight title at Razorback Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas. "I thoroughly expected it to be close," Hardaway said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|20 min
|larry avey
|36,043
|construction
|Fri
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC