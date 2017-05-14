Trump threatens 'showboat' Comey with 'tapes', warns he may cancel press briefings
Comey's firing ignited a firestorm in Washington and has prompted speculation over whether Trump's decision hinged on his apparent anger at the FBI's probe into the Trump campaign's potential collusion with Russian Federation during the 2016 election. He said that while he received a scathing assessment of Comey's performance from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Monday, that memo was not a catalyst for his dramatic decision as the White House had said earlier.
