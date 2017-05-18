Tornado watch in effect for parts of ...

Tornado watch in effect for parts of Arkansas as storms push through state

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for portions of Northwest Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. A tornado watch is in effect until late Friday for portions of Northwest Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 14 min BARNEYII 35,978
construction 15 hr kass 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) May 8 just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC