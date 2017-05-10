Three UA sites listed for alcohol per...

Three UA sites listed for alcohol permits

Read more: Arkansas Online

Permit applications to sell alcohol at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville basketball and baseball facilities have been filed with state authorities, but there are 'no current plans' to expand sales to those venues, UA's athletic director said in a letter submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

