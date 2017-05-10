Things to know about the Baylor alums competing in Miss USA 2017
Miss Missouri Bayleigh Dayton and Miss Arkansas Arynn Johnshon both received their education from Texas' Baylor University and they both are competing for the Miss USA crown. Continue clicking to learn the things about the Baylor Bears ahead of their competition on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,585
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Thu
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC