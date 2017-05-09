The Trump judicial watch includes a coming appointment in Arkansas
Donald Trump is delivering on conservative judicial appointment s and he stands to make a big impact given how many vacancies the Republican Senate prevented Barack Obama f rom filling. In Arkansas, immediate attention turns to the federal district judgeship in Eastern Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|BARNEYII
|35,509
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|17 hr
|Show phartzz
|45
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC