The Saturday night line and another slice of Trump de ja doo
Here's your open line. For amusement: the hits just keep on coming from Donald Trump, who regularly does things he once found objectionable when done by Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|bookmiller shannon
|36,021
|construction
|Fri
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC