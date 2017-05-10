The Latest: Suspect in killing of Ark...

The Latest: Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy identified

20 hrs ago

Authorities have identified the suspect in the killing of an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and two women as 32-year-old James Michael Bowden. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said during a news conference that Bowden surrendered Thursday afternoon after a standoff with police.

