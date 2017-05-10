The Latest: Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy captured
The Latest on the deaths of a sheriff's deputy and two others in rural Arkansas : Authorities say the suspect is believed to have killed Lt. Kevin C. Mainhart, of the Yell County Sheriff's Office, early Thursday during a traffic stop he made near Dardanelle, which is about 65 miles west of Little Rock.
